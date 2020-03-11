Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market explored in the latest research by with top key players

Global Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market – Scope of the Report

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global pumps in solar power generation market is expected to reach US$ 987.4 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

Increase in global electricity demand, government support, and worldwide adoption of clean energy is projected to drive the market for pumps in solar power generation during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and capital cost for CSP plant that may adversely impact the market for pumps in solar power generation in near future. Moreover, the factors such as substantial investment in R&D and growing number of concentrated solar power projects globally are projected to generate remarkable growth opportunity to the industry players. Currently, there are more than 116 concentrated solar power generation plants are in operation and under construction. Moreover, many of the plants are expected to start construction in near future with the approvals. Spain is the leading country in number of CSP plant installation followed by United States which currently accounts for 1,800 megawatts (MW) of CSP plants in operation. Geographically, the market is currently dominated by Europe and North America, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia-Pacific, which is anticipated to witness remarkable growth rate owing to the increase in number of CSP plants in China and India over the coming years

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 14.6% during the forecast period

Power Tower segment in power plant type segment in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 – 2025.

Molten Salt Pumps captured the Asia Pacific pumps in solar power generation market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Within the Pumps in Solar Power Generation market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Pumps in Solar Power Generation market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Key Vendors Engaged In the Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market and Covered In This Report: EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GRUNDFOS, KIRLOSKAR Brothers Limited, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, WILO SE, Xylem Inc.

Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global pumps in solar power generation market. For instance, in 2017 Sulzer launched SIL inline single stage centrifugal pump. The SIL pump range is designed to match up with the process requests in industrial applications. Developed for clean liquid processes, with the help of pumping technology. Similarly, Wilo announced Wilo-Yonos PICO series, a new generation of tested and tried heating pump. This new series is manufactured especially for residential building with new feature like energy consumption will be monitored constantly on the LED display. In 2017, Sulzer has received two orders for pump from Técnicas Reunidas for the Kilpilahti an integrated heat and power plant in Porvoo, Finland. Various other players are operating in the pumps in solar power generation market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.

The reports cover key market developments in the Pumps in Solar Power Generation as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Pumps in Solar Power Generation are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Pumps in Solar Power Generation in the world market.

