Live Webinar Software Market was estimated to be US$ 451.17 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 789.86 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.43% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Adoption of Webinars as a Promotional Tool, says Absolute Markets Insights

A comprehensive research study titled Live Webinar Software Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The proliferation of the internet and smart devices has exponentially increased the number of online users. Remote marketing is being increasingly preferred by the enterprises. Live-webinar software helps the enterprises in achieving this task. The organizer aims to deliver important information to his audience either to increase employee efficiency or to increase the popularity of the organization’s products or services. Top OEMs have adopted webinars as a powerful way to reach hundreds and thousands of prospects, clients, and employees at a personal level. For instance, EasyWebinar is a sales and relationship marketing tool to host webinars, used mostly by SaaS companies, experts, authors, consultants, and service industries. Moreover, many large and middle scale companies are investing their time and resources into creating web conferences and are employing it as a smart marketing strategy, which is one of the major factors driving the adoption of live webinar software market. Webinars allow companies to increase brand awareness by targeting a specific audience who are, interested in the company’s product and service. For instance, GoToWebinar is an all-round tool for webinar marketing that helps marketers cost-effectively reach a larger or more diverse audience and leverage the merits of traditional online marketing.

The technology sector has made webinars an integral part of their daily business by the way they market their products or services, train their employees or host any internal communication. Similarly, the financial services sector is using these solutions to improve internal communications across departments for meetings, global collaboration sessions, recruitment, and compliance training. The education sector holds the third largest share in the live webinar software market. This growth is attributed to rising adoption of e-learning across United States. This software helps in conducting online lectures, career counselling, administrative meetings, and also offers hybrid classrooms to students. Webinar has become an important tool for delivering these services to the students who are remotely placed. For instance, Zoom Video Communications helps universities and schools improve student outcomes with secure video communication services to enhance student engagement and improve learning experience by providing online access to all relevant resources and support required by the student.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of United States live webinar software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major states i.e. California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and Rest of United States.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, United States live webinar software market was evaluated at US$ 424.55 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 789.86 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period

On the basis of deployment type, cloud-based is expected to be fastest growing market over the forecast period (2019 – 2027)

On the basis of end-user, small and large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on application, sales & marketing segment accounted for 43.75% of the total market share in 2018 for live webinar software market

Some of the players operating in the United States Live Webinar Software Demio, Inc, BigMarker (Cloud), Community Brands Hold Co, LLC, Internet MegaMeeting, LLC, GetResponse, LogMeIn, Inc., Genesis Digital LLC, EasyWebinar.com, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. amongst others.

Live Webinar Software Market:

By Deployment Type Cloud-based On-Premises

By Application Sales & Marketing Training & On-Boarding Education Others

By End-user Small and medium-sized enterprises Large Enterprises

By States California Florida New York Illinois Massachusetts Rest of United States



