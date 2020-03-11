System On A Chip (SOC) Market Global Enhancements and Growth Outlook – Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Intel

Global System On A Chip (SoC) Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

(Exclusive offer up- to 30% off)

Avail a sample copy before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11261598156/global-system-on-a-chip-soc-industry-market-research-report/inquiry?Mode=52

The global system-on-chip (SoC) market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 25.38 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Report includes top leading companies Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Intel, Freescale Semiconductor, Toshiba, MediaTek, STMicroelectronics, Samsung

Global System On A Chip (SoC) Market, By Type

Digital System

Analog System

Global System On A Chip (SoC) Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Market Overview

The market is driven by the growing adoption of SoCs in robotics. Also, the increase in 5G investments is anticipated to further boost the growth of the system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries are the major employers of robotics. SoCs are integrated into robots as they include embedded software and hardware, which can help to reduce the time to market and the total cost of ownership. SoCs provide network interfaces, operating system drivers, and machine learning frameworks, which are essential for robots

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Proliferation of modern teaching methodologies. Also, increasing number of strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the System On A Chip (SoC) market as well

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11261598156/global-system-on-a-chip-soc-industry-market-research-report/discount?Mode=52

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes System On A Chip (SoC) market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about System On A Chip (SoC) market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of System On A Chip (SoC) market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the System On A Chip (SoC) market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the System On A Chip (SoC) market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

Major Five System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Companies:

Apple Inc.

The system-on-chip product offered by the company is Apple A12X Bionic. It is 64-bit ARM-based SoC, which offers almost 90% faster multi-core CPU performance. It was first used in an iPad Pro device.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. operates its businesses under three segments, which include carrier business, enterprise business, and consumer business. The company’s key offering in the SoC market includes Kirin 980.

MediaTek Inc.

The system-on-chip products offered by the company are MT2523 and MT2502A. MT2523 is an SoC that contains a low-power GNSS chip, a microcontroller unit, a power management unit, and dual-mode Bluetooth. It supports interfaces such as SPI, I2C, I2S, UART, PWM, SDIO, ADC, and USB.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11261598156/global-system-on-a-chip-soc-industry-market-research-report?Mode=52

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]