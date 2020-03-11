Astonishing growth in B2B Price Optimization and Management Software Market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 16.4% by 2027, fueled by increase in online B2B commerce

A comprehensive research study titled B2B Price Optimization and Management Software Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The increasing penetration of the internet and rapid rise in digitization has led to digital transformation in various industrial verticals. The rising number of enterprises preferring online platforms to conduct their business operations is boosting the B2B Price Optimization Software Market. In today’s competitive environment, there are various factors that impact the pricing of a product. These factors comprise both the demand as well as supply side market situation. The software is designed to adjust the pricing, taking into account all these factors. In coming years, the B2B price optimization and management software market is expected to witness a notable growth.

Industries that find highest adoption of this software are airlines, ecommerce industry, commercial cab services and similar others. In airlines industry, the entire pricing model is based on demand and supply dynamics where, this software plays a vital role. Similarly, in the ecommerce industry, prices of products as well as discounts and offers are decided based on various factors. In coming years, other industries such as energy, telecommunication, manufacturing and others. Artificial Intelligence will create opportunities in the B2B price optimization software market by helping in determining optimal prices of products. The technology will gain adoption for analyzing various market trends and optimize the dynamic pricing model. In terms of geography, developed countries such as the U.S. and Western Europe account for a larger market share. However, developing countries such as India, China and others are emerging to be potential markets with rising adoption of technology. Global B2B price optimization and management software market was valued at US$ 291.56 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,135.40 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2027.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of B2B price optimization and management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key report suggestions-

Based on type, on premise has the largest market share and was valued at US$ 189.69 Mn in 2018. However, cloud based is anticipated to be the most attractive and is estimated to reach at US$ 416.06 Mn in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% due to the advantages like scalability, time efficiency, cost effectiveness provided by the Cloud deployment.

Based on industry verticals, airlines and travel holds largest market share in B2B price optimization and management software and was valued at US$ 78.41 Mn in 2018. However, financial services segment is anticipated to be the most attractive and is estimated to be valued at US$ 155.44 Mn in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% owing to the fundamental changes taking place in airline sector, increase in competition and increase in services provided by the airline companies necessitates the price optimization of the provided services is boosting the market.

Among the regions, North America held the largest market share valued at US$ 147 Mn in 2018. This is due to increasing technology adoption and rising awareness of automation solutions for business operations. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most attractive market growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. This is due to the increasing investment from market participants in the emerging countries to strengthen their global presence.

The primary market participants in smart cities market include Apttus Corporation, BlackCurve Solutions Limited, COMPETERA LIMITED, Flintfox International Limited, Vendavo, Inc., Perfect Price, Inc., Periscope (McKinsey and Company) Pricefx, SPOSEA B.V., Syncron AB, Vistaar Technologies, Inc., Zilliant. Amongst several others.

Market participants are increasing their investments in product development in order to provide comprehensive fleet management solutions.

Global B2B Price Optimization and Management Software Market

By Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Application

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Airlines and Travel

Chemical

Consumer Goods

Energy

Financial Services

Food and Beverages

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Wholesale and Distribution

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



