UV Disinfection Equipment Market Key Insights, Growing Demand and Trends 2019 to 2025

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

Medical UV Disinfection Equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

The global UV Disinfection Equipment market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025

Report includes top leading companies Getinge Group, STERIS, UltraViolet Devices, Xenex, Lumalier, Ju Guang, LAOKEN, Shinva, American Ultraviolet

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Type

Mobile Type

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Other Types

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Healthcare Facility

Market Insights

The medical UV disinfection equipment is concentrated, the production of top nine manufacturers account about 65% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Getinge Group are the leading manufactures in the World.

North America is the largest consumer of medical UV disinfection equipment. In 2015, the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment s about 35.61 K Units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 31%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment in the Asia region

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes UV Disinfection Equipment market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about UV Disinfection Equipment market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of UV Disinfection Equipment market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the UV Disinfection Equipment market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the UV Disinfection Equipment market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

