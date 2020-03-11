EEG Wearable Device Market Emerging Market Statistics and Opportunities

According to the report, the global EEG Wearable Device market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 974 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,813 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.13 % between 2019 and 2027.

Electroencephalography wearable device assists in the measurement of the electrical activity of the brain. These instruments are used for diagnosing disorders such as epilepsy and sleep apnea. Moreover, these devices are also used for detecting the impact of anesthesia, brain death, coma, and encephalopathy.

Furthermore, the equipment determines the voltage oscillation due to ionic current in the brain neurons. Furthermore, the EEG wearable instrument is used to determine the mental states.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/eeg-wearable-device-market-by-product-muse-melomind

(The sample of this report is readily available on request.)

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Major Market Players

Market Size and Share Analysis

Key Drivers and Restraints

Global Market Opportunities and Challenges

Market Scope

Product Development & Innovation

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

FnF Research Methodology

Growing cases of neurological diseases to drive the market demand

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is due to a rise in brain-related disorders including epilepsy, stroke, brain tumor, frontotemporal dementia, and Parkinson’s ailment. In addition to this, neurological ailments are the key cause of demise as well as infirmities across the globe. Furthermore, the neurological ailment burden has risen noticeably over the last few years with population explosion and aging.

Apparently, technological breakthroughs in the brain monitoring equipment are set to offer new growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. For instance, cognitive neuroscientists have displayed that new high-density EEG wearable equipment has the ability to record the neural activity of the brain with high three-dimensional resolution.

In addition to this, the EEG wearable device can effectively diagnose the brain waves during sleep and it can detect or determine the special brain wave pattern in the persons affected due to sleep disorders. All these factors are expected to steer the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, low awareness pertaining to the product and unfavorable compensation policies can prove to be an impediment to the growth of the market during the timespan from 2019 to 2027. Apart from this, a lack of availability of skilled personnel who can effectively handle the EEG wearable equipment can hinder the business expansion over the forecast timeline. However, the rise in the popularity of non-invasive & minimally-invasive equipment will generate lucrative avenues for the market over the forecast timeline.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/eeg-wearable-device-market-by-product-muse-melomind

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Melon segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The melon segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 10% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segmental growth is credited to the massive requirement of measuring brain activities while studying, dancing, practicing yoga or meditation, playing sports, painting, playing an instrument, and working. Furthermore, melon helps in providing personalized feedback to the subjects as to how they can improve their thought processes and mental power.

Hospital segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of revenue

The segmental growth during the forecast timeline is attributed to a rise in the number of patient visits to the hospitals for undergoing medical checkups of the brain.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/eeg-wearable-device-market-by-product-muse-melomind

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America to account for major contributions towards the overall market earnings by 2027

The regional market growth during the forecast period is attributed to thriving healthcare activities in countries like the U.S. along with the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure & high spending ability of the consumer in the country.

Some of the major players in the business include BrainSigns srl, Emotiv, Inc., IMEC, Macrotellect Ltd., Mattel, Mindo, MUSE, Neurosky, Vandrico Solutions Inc, Versus Headset, and Wearable Sensing.

This report segments the EEG Wearable Device market as follows:

EEG Wearable Device Market: By Product Analysis

MUSE

Melomind

Melon

Versus Headset

Emotiv

EEG Wearable Device Market: By Type Analysis

Battery

Charge

EEG Wearable Device Market: By Application Analysis

Hospitals

Pharmacy

EEG Wearable Device Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com