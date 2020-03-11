Cancer Stem Cells Market is projected to generate revenue of $1,722.7 million by 2026

According to a study, Cancer Stem Cells Market by Research Dive, the global market will surpass $1,722.7 million by 2026. Rising number of cancer patients, coupled with the latest advancements in cancer stem cells will upsurge the global market by the year 2026.

Key Driving Factors of Cancer Stem Cells Market and Market Projection

Rising tension of cancer all over the world is one of the significant factor which drives the growth of cancer stem cells market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one out of six deaths are occurs due to cancers such as breast cancer, lungs cancer and others. The causes for the growing cases of cancer patients include urban air pollution, sexually transmitted HPV infection, alcohol consumption, poor intake of fruit and vegetables. Moreover, late-stage presentation and inaccessible diagnosis are the common factor which increases risk of cancer.

On the other hand, stem cell research has capability to manufacture different types of medicines for diseases along with finding drugs that can be used for treatment of cancer. However, issues such as expensive stem cell therapy treatments & strict international rules and are hampering the global cancer stem cells market growth. Such therapy utilizes living cells to treat disease coupled with processes like collecting, altering, storing and applying to technology. Thus, the cost of stem cell therapy ranges between $5,000 to $8,000 per stem cell treatment also it can be around $25,000 or more than that. Researchers of Tel Aviv University introduced newly advanced biosensor which can target leukemic stem cells. They are more focusing on decreasing the rate of relapse in blood cancer by targeting most malignant leukemic stem cells. Such latest technological advancements anticipated to drive the growth of market. Stem cell research is the rapidly growing medical practice in Turkey. Therefore, this country is now recognized as ‘rising star of Europe in stem cell’. Turkish hospitality and friendliness is well deserved along with ‘high quality, low cost stem cell treatment’, modern laboratory equipment creating enormous opportunities for the investors of stem cells.

1 Effects of Stem Cells for Cancer

Cancer stem cells or CSCs are a subpopulation of cells that has the driving force of carcinogenesis. Characteristics of cancer stem cells are proliferation, and differentiation capabilities and distinctive self-renewal. These characteristics play a vital role in many stages of cancer such as cancer initiation, drug resistance, progression, maintenance, and metastasis or relapse. CSCs have traits that are linked with normal stem cells and are found within hematological cancers or tumors.

2 Stem Cell-based therapy to Cure

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common cause of deaths in women diagnosed with cancer is breast cancer. Global cancer stem cells market is projected to reach up to $896.9 million by the end of 2026 as the stem cell-based cancer therapy and targeted cancerous stem cell therapy are advancing in the medical field. Cell-based therapy is split into allogenic Stem Cell therapy and autologous Stem Cell therapy. Allogenic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation is more beneficial than the autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Breast cancer based on different aspects such as cancer-free graft & immune-mediated Graft vs Tumor effect mediated by the donor’s immune cell.

Successful engraftment rates together with lesser transplant-related mortality and the presence of Graft vs Tumor effect made allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation with Reduced Intensity conditioning is the better choice option for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. Due to aforesaid aspects, it is anticipated that allogenic cell therapy will be the rising point for the cancer stem cell market. The global market for stem cell-based cancer therapy is estimated to grow at 9.3% CAGR in 2026 from $440.3 million in 2018.

3 Development and Advancements in Cancer Stem Cell Transplantation

The prime reason for such huge growth is majorly owed to the rising developments in stem cell therapy of the Asia-Pacific and Europe region. Physicians in Canada are endorsing and promotion of stem cell interventions, which are ethical, legal, and regulatory. U.S. and Canada are leading the cancer stem cell market in the North America region. The North America market is expected to grow over the forecast period and is further projected to generate revenue of $783.8 million by 2026 from its market value of $365.6 million in 2018. While the Asia-Pacific Cancer Stem Cells Market is anticipated to rise to $367.7 Million till 2026 and the Europe Cancer Stem Cells Market is anticipated to generate revenue of $419.5 Million till 2026. Amongst these regions, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for cancer stem cells market. Governing bodies of India, Japan, and other countries are promoting Stem cell transplant by constructing new infrastructure and enlisting new strategies for the launch of centers of stem cells.

4 Key Segmentation and Growth Definition of Cancer Stem Cells Market

Breast cancer market will surpass $295.0 million in the year 2026, and is anticipated to rise at 10.4% CAGR during the estimate period. The cancer stem cells market for bladder is anticipated to increase at 11.2% CAGR, and will surpass $275.8 million by 2026, rising from $117.9 million in 2018.

Global market for stem cell based cancer therapy was $440.3 million by end of 2018 and is anticipated to grow at 9.3% CAGR. This is majorly due to the rising advancements in stem cell therapy of Asia-Pacific and Europe region.

5 Expansion and key Regional Investment Opportunities:

North America cancer stem cell market is generated revenue of $365.64 million by end of 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 10% CAGR during the analyzed period. Asia-Pacific market registered a growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. This market will surpass $367.68 million by 2026, growing from $157.26 million in 2018. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the growth of regional market.

6 The major players in the global cancer stem cell market are introducing several strategies to reinforce their presence in the market

Some of these strategies are introducing new product development and merger & acquisitions. Celula Inc. declared a long term lease agreement In April 2019, for the development of 145,000 square-foot advanced cell manufacturing and research facility in the U.S. Other market players include:

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Silicon Biosystems, S.p.A.

AdnaGen GmbH

AVIVA Biosciences Corporation

Epic Sciences Inc.

Rarecells USA Inc.

