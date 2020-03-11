Digital Assurance Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware

The report titled “Digital Assurance Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Digital Assurance market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The major drivers of the market include increasing digital transformation initiatives, increasing use of DevOps and agile application development methodologies, increasing test automation for lower operational costs and enhanced quality assurance, and increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Assurance Market: Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQS, TCS, Wipro and others.

Global Digital Assurance Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Digital Assurance Market on the basis of Types are:

Application Programming Interface (API) testing

Functional testing

Network testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Usability testing

On the basis of Application , the Global Digital Assurance Market is segmented into:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Regional Analysis For Digital Assurance Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital Assurance Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Digital Assurance Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Digital Assurance Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Digital Assurance Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Digital Assurance Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

