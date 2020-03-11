Digital Oilfield Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Schlumberger, Weatherford, BHGE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco

The report titled “Digital Oilfield Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The digital oilfield market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.76% to reach US$19.258 billion in 2024 from US$14.573 billion in 2019.

High adoption of automation in the oil and gas industry is the major driver of digital oilfield market. Strict worker’s safety regulations and rising cases of accidents in the past few years are also bolstering the adoption of digital oilfield solutions and services across the sector. Further, Rising E&P activities in regions with unfavorable climatic conditions will continue to propel the growth of the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Oilfield Market: Benchmarking, Schlumberger, Weatherford, BHGE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, ABB, Emerson and others.

Global Digital Oilfield Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Digital Oilfield Market on the basis of Types are:

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Production Optimization

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Digital Oilfield Market is segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Analysis For Digital Oilfield Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital Oilfield Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

