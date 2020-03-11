Acetaldehyde Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – LCY Chemical Group, Ashok Alco-chem Limited, Showa Denko

The Acetaldehyde Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The overall global consumption of acetaldehyde to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in the long-term forecast until 2030.

The major key players covered in this report:

Eastman Chemical Company, Sumitomo Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Sekab, EurpoChem Group AG, LCY Chemical Group, Ashok Alco-chem Limited, Showa Denko, China National Petroleum Corporation, Lonza, etc.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Acetaldehyde Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1005897255/global-acetaldehyde-market-study-2014-2025/inquiry?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Market Insight:

The major derivatives of acetaldehyde are Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Acetate Esters, Acetic Acid and Others. The biggest market shares are for pyridine and pyridine bases accounting for more than 36% of the global acetaldehyde consumption followed by the demand for pentaerythritol. Acetaldehyde demand for acetic acid and acetate esters together account for more than 25% of the global consumption. The major applications of acetaldehyde are in paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, food & beverage, paper & pulp and fertilizers. It is also used in other industries in a small volume. In 2017, the food & beverage applications for flavours account for the largest market share.

It is followed by the demand for various other derivatives. The increase in demand from the food & beverages sector is like to add to the growth of the product in the long-term forecast. As far a regional consumption is concerned, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share accounting for almost more than 70% of the global consumption and China alone accounts for almost 65% of this regional demand followed by India accounting for around 20% of this. India is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the region followed by China in the region.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1005897255/global-acetaldehyde-market-study-2014-2025/discount?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Regions covered By Acetaldehyde Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Acetaldehyde market”:

How big is the Acetaldehyde market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Historical and future price trends for Acetaldehyde.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1005897255/global-acetaldehyde-market-study-2014-2025?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]marketinsightsreports.com