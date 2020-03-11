HVAC Valves Market | Smart Technologies Are Changing in Industry

(11 March 2020) New research from The Insight partners on “HVAC Valves Market to 2027 by Product (Ball Valve, Globe Valve, Butterfly Valve, and Pressure Independent Valves); and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the global HVAC valves market is accounted to US$ 4442.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6992.5 Mn by 2027.

The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of sales of HVAC valves owing to the higher number of residential, commercial and industrial constructions taking place in this region. Highest population in the region, increasing constructions of high-rise buildings, a prospering manufacturing industry are some of the major factors driving the constructions of residential, commercial and industrial buildings in the APAC region. Furthermore, the measures taken by Governments in countries of Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Indian and China in order to attract private investments in the construction and infrastructure development is also helping the growth of this market. The market for HVAC valves is a highly fragmented market where there are numerous small and large players operating in the market.

(180 – Pages, 54 – Tables, 61 – Figures)

As the constructions across the globe are increasing at a rapid pace, the pressures put on the energy resources is extremely high. HVAC valves that are critical components of any HVAC system paly their part in reducing the consumption of energy in the buildings. The market for HVAC valves consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers.

There has been constant development in HVAC Valves industry. AVK Introduced POM service connection valves with Pentomech™ couplings. The unique Pentomech™ coupling is designed with an external compression nut offering easy and secure connection. Also, Schneider launched a range of pressure independent balancing and control valves for providing improved valve temperature control and functionality in buildings of North America. These valves will stabilize the building environment by monitoring the flow and pressure of HVAC systems as per the seasonal weather and develops occupant comfort.

The top companies operating in the field of HVAC valves include Honeywell, International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Belimo, Flowserve, AVK Group A/S, Samson Controls, Inc., Mueller Industries, and Danfoss. Various other companies are also operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for HVAC valves to expand over the years regarding volume as well as revenue.

The report segments the global HVAC Valves market as follows:

Global HVAC valves Market – By Product

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Pressure Independent Valves

Others

Global HVAC valves Market – By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global HVAC valves Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

