Landfill Mining Market 2020 Growth, Opportunity and Industry Forecast 2026

Long-term estimates make clear that the amount of solid waste to be processed at landfills will sharply decline in coming years. Major reasons can be found in the availability of improved technologies for waste recycling and government regulations aiming at waste reduction. Consequently, market size for companies operating landfills shrinks. Among the companies facing the problem is the Dutch company Essent. Given the expected market conditions, it looks for alternative business opportunities. Landfill mining, i.e., the recycling of existing landfills, is considered one of them. Proceeds of landfill mining are related to, for example, recycled materials available for re-use, regained land, and possibilities for a more efficient operation of a landfill.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Landfill Mining market. Leading players operating in the global Landfill Mining market comprising Mitsubishi Materials, Condorchem Envitech, Envitech Solutions, ETW Energietechnik, Gresham Gas Sampling, Groundwater Solutions, Clarke Energy, Salix Applied Earthcare, Dressta, Terreco Environmental, ISCO Industries, Biogas Technology, Rusmar, Green Gas, Landsaver Environmental, Edaphic Scientific also profiled in the report.

Segmentation by product type:

Mining construction landfill

Mining of municipal landfills

Mining of hazardous landfills

Segmentation by application:

Material recycling (recovering valuable metals)

Thermal recycling (recovering heat)

Global Landfill Mining Market: Competitive Rivalry: The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Landfill Mining market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Landfill Mining market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaLandfill Mining, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

