Polymethyl Methacrylate Market (PMMA) Production Growth by Applications And Competitors 2019 to 2025

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

According to this study, the overall Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is expected to grow at CAGR of 2.5% for the forecasted period (2014-2025).

Companies Covered-

Akzo nobel NV, Arkema group, Asahi Kasei Chemicals corp., BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Heilongjiang zhongmeng longxin chemical co., Ltd, Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LG MMA Corp, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lucite International Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., SABIC, Shanghai Jing Qi Polymer Science Co. (SJPS), Sumitomo, and others.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is also known as acrylic or acrylic glass and by several other trade names. It is available in two grades- optical and general purpose and in four different forms- extruded sheets, pellets, beads and resins. PMMA is a transparent thermoplastic often used as a substitute to glass. LEDs and dermal fillers used for medicinal purposes are anticipated to drive the growth of PMMA during the forecast period. Major end-use applications are electronics, automotive, construction, signs & displays, sanitary ware, large aquariums and others.

Ask for a sample copy before purchase (Available discount of 35%):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841778/global-polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market-study-2014-2025/inquiry?mode=82

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA accounting for almost 60% of total PMMA demand and it is expected to register a growth of around 7% over the forecast period. The growth in demand can be attributed to rising demand for high quality plastics in automotive and electronics segments. Increasing per capita income among middle class in countries such as China and India is anticipated to fuel automotive sales, subsequently boosting product demand. The region is also witnessing numerous investments from multinational players who are shifting their production bases to these emerging economies in order to tap lucrative opportunities in the region.

Market Overview

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Key Points of Global Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Order copy of full Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/0914841778?mode=su&Mode=82

Key Stakeholders for the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market report

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies, and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

Data sources and Research Methodology used for the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

Avail 20% flat discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841778/global-polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market-study-2014-2025/discount?mode=82

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel. Ask for the cost of the update at [email protected] .

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]