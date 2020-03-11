TDI Market Global Insights and Trends 2019, Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The TDI Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

According to this study, the overall TDI market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% for the forecasted period (2014-2025).

Companies Covered-

Bayer Material Science, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, ChemChina Petrochemicals Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Platics, Brunsbttel, Borsod Chem, Mitsui Chemicals, Cangzhou Dahua Group, and others.

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), a derivative of benzene; is a flexible type of polyurethane which is majorly utilized as cushioning in furniture and automobile industries. Toluene is converted into a diamine, which is further reacted to produce TDI. Like MDI, TDI is also reacted with a polyol to manufacture polyurethanes. The major application for TDI which constitutes more than 75% of TDI world demand is in flexible polyurethane foam, used in furniture, car seats and mattresses. Other applications include coatings, elastomers, rigid PU foams, concrete sealers, paints, chemical intermediates, and as cross-linking agents for nylon 6.

The demand-supply gap of TDI which is nearly balanced is likely to face an imbalance on account of excess supply due to increasing domestic production in China and new plant by Sadara Chemicals at Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Further, only a strong demand growth from the end-user industries, again in emerging economies will take some time to absorb the excess supply, pushing the market to get balanced in a couple of years. Asia-Pacific on account of China’s fast growth in automotive sector, is expected to retain its largest market share in the long-term forecast.

Market Overview

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the TDI production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Key Points of Global Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of TDI industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Stakeholders for the TDI market report

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies, and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

Data sources and Research Methodology used for the TDI market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

