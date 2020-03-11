North America Construction Chemicals Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers forecast 2019 to 2025

The North America Construction Chemicals Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

According to this study, the overall North America Construction Chemicals market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% for the forecasted period (2014-2025).

Companies Covered-

BASF SE, Sika A.G., Arkem S.A., W.R. Grace, DowDuPont, Pidilite Industries, RPM International, Ashland Inc, Mapei S.p.A, Fosroc International, AkzoNobel, Huntsman, Evonik, and others.

Construction chemicals have wide range of applications as concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, flame retardant and polymeric modifiers. Construction industry can be segmented into four areas, namely infrastructure, industrial, residential and repair structures. Amongst all the considered segment, infrastructure is estimated to be most attractive segment followed by residential.

Market Overview

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the North America Construction Chemicals production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Key Points of Global Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of North America Construction Chemicals industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

