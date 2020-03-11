Proton Exchange Membrane- Global Market Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Protonex, LEANCAT, Asahi Kasei, Treadwell

The latest market report on Proton Exchange Membrane 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Proton Exchange Membrane Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

Companies included (Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Protonex, LEANCAT, Asahi Kasei, Treadwell, DuPont and Others.

The leading players of Proton Exchange Membrane industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report.

Fuel cells have been used extensively across a number of industries. Some of the more recent industries, which are using fuel cells of date, are smart grids and electric vehicles industries. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells have the advantage of being able to store more energy than standard fuel cells, are more durable and have no carbon residue whatsoever which reduces the environmental impact. In addition to this, the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells are also easier to design and hence the manufacturing cost for the same is minimal.

Governments around the world are trying to invest in clean energy, however the complete shift to clean energy will take decades. During this period, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells form an alternative in terms of not polluting the environment whilst still being efficient. There are certain challenges to the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells market, the main one being the ability to find a suitable catalyst for the cells. Currently, the cost of the catalysts make the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells extremely expensive thereby restricting their adoption. A suitable catalyst at a lower price will increase the adoption of these cells.

North America is as of date the leading adopter of the fuel cells and will continue to be so till the end of the forecast period. The APAC an European markets have invested heavily in smart grid technology however, because of the high investment in R&D in North America, it is this region which will be the highest contributor till the end of the forecast period.

The Proton Exchange Membrane Market is segmented by the types such as,

Standard Grade

Improved Chemical Stability Grade

Reinforced Grade

Also, figures covering the end user applications are provided according to the classification such as,

Portable Power Supply

Power of the Vehicles

Decentralized Power Station

Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic), Asia Pacific (India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market research includes:

Price analysis

Market analysis/research

Marketing plans

SWOT analysis

Location analysis report

Target market analysis

Competitive analysis

Domestic and international market competitions

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are talked over within the report are the major Proton Exchange Membrane market players that influence the market such suppliers, manufacturers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc.

The in-depth details of company profile are also specified. The production, price, capacity, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, future strategies, supply, and the technological developments that they are creating are also incorporated within the report. Besides the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast data from 2019 to 2025.

The growth factors of the Proton Exchange Membrane market are deeply discussed while the different end users of the market are underlined.

The Proton Exchange Membrane market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market.

