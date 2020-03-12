Content Curation Market was Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the Forecast Period Owing to Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Content Curation, says Absolute Markets Insights

A comprehensive research study titled Content Curation Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

Request a [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=406

The content curation market is expected to gain significant lift with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) powered content curation. The utilization of AI plays a major role in content curation to reinforce content marketing strategies. Companies focus on different platforms to achieve data-driven content marketing at a scale with minimum effort. For instance, Scoop.it, a content marketing software company, has developed a technology named Hawkeye database, which is a content intelligence technology that helps in the identification of trending topics and the top-performing influencers to curate, create and distribute content to engage with the audience. This AI-powered platform aids in obtaining/deriving actionable insights to eliminate ambiguity from the content creation process. The Hawkeye platform measures the content for quality and performance. Content curation market was valued at US $ 524.85 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US $ 2,427.60 Mn by the end of 2027, owing to the integration of AI and content curation which is among the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Similarly, Vestorly, a technology company that solves content marketing problems for professional service providers, developed a tool which enables news-driven and personalized content marketing, curated by artificial intelligence. This tool scans the relevant content to be curated and identifies the interests of all the individual contacts on the database. It scans their social media activities and other online activities, so as to choose a customized curated content for every contact in the audience. The personalized curated content is published in the form of newsletters, social media posts, emails or content feed on the website. Moreover, each individual in the audience gets content recommendations that are most engaging, based on their interests. This enables users to scale authentic engagement and reduces their marketing tasks. Additionally, Instagram introduced AI powered content curation to engage the target audience by customizing the feed on the basis of their past activities on the platform. Hence, the growing integration of artificial intelligence with content curation process to improve the quality of the content creation is expected to increase the growth of global content curation market over the forecast years.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=406

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Content Curation Market.

Key Findings of the Report

In terms of revenue, the content curation market is expected to reach US $ 2,427.60 million by 2027 owing to the integration of artificial intelligence with content curation.

On the basis of application, education is estimated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period with highest CAGR owing to the increasing utilization of content curation by the universities in order to offer the students with up-to-date information.

Owing to the increasing number of platforms like Twitter providing trending information on the latest topics, real time curation is expected to have major share over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the global business of 36.59% in 2018.

Some of the players operating in the global content curation market include Hootsuite Inc., Read It Later Inc., Scoop.it, Sendible, SocialPilot, Storyful Limited, Act-on Software Inc., Buffer Inc., BuzzSumo, Curata Inc., eClincher Inc., Flipboard Inc. amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=406

Global Content Curation Market

By Type

Real-time Curation

Blog Curation

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Education

Retail

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Content-Curation-Market-2019-2027-406

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/