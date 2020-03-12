Green Packaging Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Advancements- Amcor Limited, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Green Packaging Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Green Packaging Market.

Packaging is an important characteristic that helps in attracting customers. Brands and products try to incorporate the brand image, value proposition, and information about the product in the packaging of the product. Green packaging is one of the packaging techniques which is eco-friendly. It is highly in demand as it uses recyclable materials for the packaging process. Due to the use of organic materials, green packaging does not emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane or ozone depleting volatile substances. They help reduce environmental impact and therefore have great potential to be used in the food and beverage industry on a larger scale.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Amcor Limited, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International, Ardagh Group, PlastiPak Holdings, Bemis Company, Uflex limited, ELOPAK

Key industry trends include downsizing or light weighting, increasing recycling and waste recovery, growing use of renewably sourced materials, rising use of recycled content, and improvements in packaging and logistical efficiency. Favorable regulatory inclinations in Europe are anticipated to boost the bioplastics packaging market in the near future. For instance, implementation of Horizon 2020 strategy by European Commission has resulted in increasing development of new bio-based products. However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder industry growth over the forecast period. High cost of production also threaten to limit industry participation, especially smaller and newer players.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to presence of a large consumer base and increasing government focus on adoption of eco-friendly solutions. Growth is relatively higher in China, India, and South Korea. Increasing demand for reusable and recyclable materials in developing economies, such as China and India, are expected to boost industry growth over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type:

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

The European region is expected to present significant opportunities for industry expansion, owing to favorable government initiatives undertaken by the European Union in promoting use of green packaging and creating a sustainable environment. In addition, implementation of the Horizon 2020 strategy by European Commission has resulted in increasing development of new bio-based products, which is expected to have a positive impact on the bioplastics packaging market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

