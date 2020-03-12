Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.82% from 2019 to 2027 owing to Lack of Technological Expertise of the Firms to Implement the Software in House, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global analytical report titled Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its expansive repository. The extensive study helps clients to make informed decisions in the businesses. The study also includes a comprehensive analysis of the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market. The research report further also draws attention to historical records, existing market scenario and to future predictions of market growth. Primary and secondary research methodologies also form a distinctive part of the study and is used to examine the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market. The research further scrutinizes various business approaches which help in building the successful framework of the businesses. To understand the scope of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market precisely it also uses effective data exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Asia Pacific Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market is expected to gain a significant traction over the forecast period mainly due to high costs of upfront investment in compute, storage and network infrastructure. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is a form of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which is usually delivered as a cloud service using which one can access the data, store and recover it from any place. In this service, the VDI is outsourced and handled by a third party service provider, who takes care of the data storage, upgrades, security and back up of the data.

Request a [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=397

Another factor driving growth of the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market is the increased security requirements by various industries such as banking and healthcare to protect the consumer data. The cloud-based nature of the service offers more security as applications are distributed using cloud mechanism. In May 2019, Citrix announced the launch of workspace for google cloud. It allowed the company to expand the flexibility and made it easier to transition to cloud by quickly and efficiently delivering apps to google devices and operating system. This innovative approach helped the company to increase its productivity.

The majority of users of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market are the small and medium enterprises. These organizations are always seeking for a strong information technology (IT) system and cloud base for internal use, but due to shortage of funds, they cannot afford to maintain and develop their own system. Therefore, they focus on hiring these services from external players or look at mergers and acquisitions to get the necessary skills. This is another factor driving the fast paced growth of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market. For example, in February 2019, VMware Inc. acquired AetherPal, a company that provides remote support solutions that enable IT to remotely view, control, troubleshoot and fix devices and applications in the field to improve productivity and efficiency, while reducing downtime.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=397

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is being used across multiple industries such as telecom and IT, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, travel and logistics, banking, financial and insurance (BFSI), among others. In August 2019, IBM has announced that it has transformed its software portfolio to be cloud-native and optimized it to run on Red Hat OpenShift. This allows enterprises to build mission-critical applications once and run them on all leading public clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud and on private clouds. Such technologies are assisting in the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market to grow at a fast pace.

The worldwide statistical survey report highlights the risks and challenges faced by different stakeholders and new entrants in the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market. Additionally, the report provides a closer and analytical look at numerous companies that strive for the highest market shares. The report further also emphasizes global opportunities and various ways implemented to augment businesses globally. The study therefore presents the scope of the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market in the developing and developed regions. The study also elucidates on the profits projected by Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market. The erudite market report applies graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, tables, charts and pictures. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the prominent countries across Asia Pacific.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the Asia pacific Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 5 million by 2027 owing to preference from enterprises for the software, due to high initial investments needed to host the software in house

The market is poised to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to development of technologically sustainable system

On the basis of region, China held the majority market share in 2018, which is attributed to the presence of large number of organizations, namely, telecom & IT, banking, healthcare and other industries which require Desktop as a Service (DaaS)s. However, South Korea’s market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period pertaining to augmented growth of technology in the country

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia pacific Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market include Birlasoft, Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, KEMP Technologies, Leostream Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, Amazon, among others

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=397

Asia Pacific Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market:

By Desktop Type

Persistent

Non-Persistent

By Cloud Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Travel and Logistics

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Desktop-as-a-Service-Market-2019-2027-397

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/