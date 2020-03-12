Deep Learning Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand 2019

In 2017, the global Deep Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% during 2018-2025.

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Deep Learning Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Deep Learning Market.

This report studies the global Deep Learning market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Deep Learning market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The deep learning market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, applications, end-user industries, and geographies. In terms of offerings, software holds the largest share of the deep learning market. Also, the market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increasing adoption of deep learning software solutions in various applications, such as smartphone assistants, ATMs that read checks, voice and image recognition software on social network, and software that serves up ads on many websites, is driving the growth of machine learning technology in the deep learning market.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Sensory Inc., Skymind, Xilinx, AMD, General Vision, Graphcore, Mellanox Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu, Baidu, Mythic, Adapteva, Inc., Koniku

This research report categorizes the global Deep Learning market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Deep Learning market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Most companies that manufacture and develop deep learning systems and related software provide both online and offline support, depending on the application. Several companies provide installation, training, and support pertaining to these systems, along with online assistance and post-maintenance of software and required services.

Market Segment by Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deep Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

