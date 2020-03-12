Desktop Virtualization Market 2019 Global Technology, Development – Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

In 2017, the global Desktop Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2018-2025.

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Desktop Virtualization Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Desktop Virtualization Market.

This report studies the global Desktop Virtualization market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Desktop Virtualization market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Microsoft, Ncomputing, Oracle, Parallels International, Red Hat, VMware

Based on type, the market has been further classified into Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). The DaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Remote Desktop Services(RDS)

Market Segmentation by Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop Virtualization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

