Custom T-shirt Printing Market to Witness Highest Growth In Near Future | Custom Ink, Cimpress, Printful, CafePress

The custom t-shirt printing industry has staged a remarkable comeback post dismal market conditions prevalent during the economic crisis, when cash strapped consumer were finding it difficult to allocate funds to discretionary expenses like custom t-shirts. With economies showing stability, rising income for both consumers and businesses is expected to underpin custom t-shirt printing industry. The global market for custom t-shirts printing is expected to witness considerable growth with rising income level of households globally and with shifting trends towards fashionable apparels. Moreover, the rapid penetration of e-tailing in the fashion space has had positive impact on the fashion industry in general. The t-shirt category, especially custom-print and designed, has exhibited a higher acceptance for e-tailing.

The global market for custom t-shirt printing industry is expected to cross US$ 10 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3% through the forecast period 2017 – 2025

Key Market Insights

“Rising preference for customized products worldwide will enhance market growth”

The t-shirt design and printing industry has evolved, driving fashion trends in form of personalized t-shirts, graphic t-shirts, vintage t-shirt designs, and long sleeve custom t-shirts. With leading fashion brands across the globe embracing t-shirt printing, the future outlook appears positive. Custom-print shirts are specifically targeted towards the young population segment. One of the main reasons behind the popularity among youth is that customized t-shirts strike chord with the creativity hidden inside each teenager. Teenagers have the flexibility to choose every element of their custom shirt including color, design, garment, logo etc

Report includes top leading companies Custom Ink, Cimpress, Printful, CafePress (Snapfish), Entripy, Vista Group, Threadbird, Designhill, Printaholic, InkGarden, Spreadshirt, International Screen Printing, Embroidery, T-Shirt Elephant.

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market, By Type

Silk Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market, By Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

“Rising customization trend is projected to enhance the North America growth”

Asia Pacific represented the largest custom t-shirt printing market worldwide in 2016. The region accounted for over one third of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the region is expected to retain its leading position, offering healthy growth opportunities in emerging markets like India. The growth opportunities in the region would be shaped by rapid growth of e-commerce and evolving fashion awareness among consumers. Several start-ups manufacturing printed T-shirts and trendy accessories have emerged in countries such as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia

Key Industry Developments:

In October 2019, Printful announced that it will open its second fulfillment center in Barcelona, Spain. The opening of second fulfillment center is expected to enhance their geographic presence in Europe.

In October 2018, San-fransisco based Snapfish acquired Cafepress, Inc. With the acquisition Snapfish will enhanced its product portfolio and increase their market share in the industry.

