Big Boom in Virtual Sensors Market was valued at US$ 177.13 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,925.84 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.6% over the Forecast Period Owing To Growing Prevalence of Industry 4.0 Coupled with Development of Advanced Technology, says Absolute Markets Insights

Virtual Sensors Market was valued at US$ 177.13 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,925.84 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.6% over the Forecast Period Owing To Growing Prevalence of Industry 4.0 Coupled with Development of Advanced Technology

The global analytical report titled Virtual Sensors Market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its expansive repository. The extensive study helps clients to make informed decisions in the businesses. The study also includes a comprehensive analysis of the Virtual Sensors Market. The research report further also draws attention to historical records, existing market scenario and to future predictions of market growth. Primary and secondary research methodologies also form a distinctive part of the study and is used to examine the global Virtual Sensors Market. The research further scrutinizes various business approaches which help in building the successful framework of the businesses. To understand the scope of Virtual Sensors Market precisely it also uses effective data exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The ongoing trend of industry 4.0 in different industrial sectors is expected to be the most prominent driver for the growth of the global virtual sensors market. Manufacturing industries use virtual sensors to improve manufacturing processes and predict failure, monitor levels, and increase efficiencies of the factories. Additionally, the flourishing electrical and electronics sectors due to increasing demand of smartphone devices across the globe is contributing to the growth of the virtual sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with virtual sensors is also a major driving factor for the virtual sensors market, the companies are increasing the development of software which have the smart sensor capability. For instance, in May 2018, Elliptic labs have recently developed a virtual sensor named Inner beauty which is an AI virtual proximity sensor that eliminates the need for the traditional sensors. Thus, the manufacturers are keen on developing advanced sensors which have superior design and quality performance.

The growing expansion of various industrial sectors, such as manufacturing, automotive, electrical and electronics, and healthcare in the developing countries is expected to provide an opportunity to market players. Additionally, the government in the region is promoting the use of digital technologies in order to improve the customer’s experience is a factor that has a positive impact on the growth of the virtual sensors market. The companies in the region are using the technology of a virtual sensors in order to develop technologically advanced electronic gadgets. For instance, In August 2019, One Plus Technology Co., Ltd., started the use of Elliptic Labs AI virtual sensor, which enables new design and provides a better display solution. Thus, the growing participation of companies to produce technologically advanced products is expected to provide an opportunity to market players to showcase their technology in the region.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Virtual Sensors market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global virtual sensors market is expected to reach US$ 1,925.84 Mn by 2027 owing to increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing investments in industrial revolution 4.0 by various industries.

On the basis of end use, the electrical, electronics and consumer goods segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it enables unique and complex product designs

Some of the players operating in the global virtual sensors market are Andata Entwicklungstechnologie GmbH, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, LMI Technologies, MODELWAY SRL, OSIsoft, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, amongst others

Virtual Sensors Market:

By End Use Oil and Gas Manufacturing and Utilities Electrical, Electronics and Consumer Goods Healthcare Chemical Automotive and Transportation Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

