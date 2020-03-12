DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2019 Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook- Imperva, F5 Networks, Arbor, Nexusguard, Verisign, Neustar

In 2017, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size was 940 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.5% during 2018-2025.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Imperva, F5 Networks, Arbor, Nexusguard, Verisign, Neustar, Nsfocus, Akamai, DOSarrest, Radware, CloudFlare, Corero Network Security, Inc.

DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.

There are three types of DDoS attacks. Network-centric or volumetric attacks overload a targeted resource by consuming available bandwidth with packet floods. Protocol attacks target network layer or transport layer protocols using flaws in the protocols to overwhelm targeted resources. And application layer attacks overload application services or databases with a high volume of application calls. The inundation of packets at the target causes a denial of service. DDoS protection and .Mitigation are solution for DDoS attack.

Market Segment by Type:

Type I

Type II

Market Segmentation by Application:

Mobile

Date Center

Government and Carrier Transport

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DDoS Protection and Mitigation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

