Litigation Funding Investment Market was Valued at US$ 10,916.3 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 22,373.3 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% Over The Forecast Period Owing to Litigation Funding Investments Being Uncorrelated with Market Cycles, says Absolute Markets Insights

A comprehensive research study titled Litigation Funding Investment Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The litigation funding investment market is expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period due to litigation funding investments being uncorrelated with the market fluctuations, which makes them relatively safer compared to other investment options. For instance, if the financial market undergoes significant changes due to some global or regional factor, all the other investment types will get affected as they are linked to the market. However, litigation funding being independent from market, does not fluctuate with these changes. Rather, it may be inversely correlated to financial markets, as litigations may increase in recession time due to high number of insolvencies. The process of legal financing or litigation funding refers broadly to the practice of providing money to a party to pursue a potential or filed lawsuit in return for a share of any damages award or settlement. This type of third-party funding can allow a company to pursue claims at zero risk and at no cost that it could not otherwise pursue due to financial constraints. This can transform legal departments from cost to profit centres.

Another factor driving growth of the litigation funding investment market is that, these investments provide high yield at potentially lower risk, due to high number of settlements. For instance, if a case is won in the court, the investor receives an amount agreed upon earlier, while if the case is lost, the investor loses the invested amount. Commercial litigations are the major type dominating the litigation funding investment market. Commercial litigation includes the disputes and litigation which are associated to the company’s core business. Few examples of commercial litigation include contact breaches, intellectual property (IP) litigation, securities litigation, antitrust litigation, regulator run-ins, consumer class actions, and others. For example, if a company is involved in the media industry and another company is duplicating its copyright content, this comes under commercial litigation. Moreover, large enterprises are the main users of litigation funding investments, mainly because of they have the necessary resources to invest and have multiple copyrights and patents that they need to protect.

Various industries operating in the litigation funding investment market are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, information technology and telecommunication, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance segment has historically dominated the litigation funding investment market due to the high lending power associated with this sector.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global litigation funding investment market is expected to reach US$ 22,373.3 million by 2027 owing to increasing understanding, acceptance and importance of litigation funding

The market is poised to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increased maturity of the market and expansion of its investor base beyond high net worth individuals in developed countries

Based on region, North America held the majority market share in 2018 attributed to the presence of favourable regulations regarding litigation funding in the U.S. and Canada

Some of the players operating in the global litigation funding investment market are Apex Litigation Finance Limited, Augusta Ventures Ltd, Balance Legal Capital LLP, Burford Capital, Deminor, Harbour Litigation Funding Limited, IMF Bentham Limited

Global Litigation Funding Investment Market:

By Type

Commercial Litigation

Bankruptcy Claims

International Arbitration

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

