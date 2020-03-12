AI-based Surgical Robots Market New Innovation, Technology and Research 2020 to 2026

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

As per the statistics provided by World Health Organization 70% of the global deaths are associated with non communicable disease. Technological advancement in the surgical robots equipment enhanced with artificial intelligence is being currently utilized by surgeons worldwide to curb the mortality rate associated with chronic disease. Rising public health awareness and enhanced patient safety and compliance bolster the market growth for AI-based surgical robots market.

The AI-based surgical robots market is set to reach US$ 33,244.4 Mn by 2027 from US$ 6,237.3 Mn in 2018 projecting rampant growth at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

“High maintenance cost associated with algorithms of robotic surgery system and routing technology upgradation increases the demand for service products”Services are holding the largest share in the product segment for AI-based surgical robots market. High maintenance cost associated with the algorithms of robotic surgery system and routine technology upgradation increases the demand for service products. Instrument and accessories are going to register rampant growth in the near future owing to significant rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide and huge popularity and acceptance of AI-based surgical robots system by surgeons worldwide.

Report includes top leading companies Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech Surgical, Stereotaxis, Inc., TransEnterix, Titan Medical, Inc.

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market, By Type

Services

Instrument and Accessories

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market, By Application

General Surgery

Urology

Orthopedic

Gynecology

Others

“Effective collaboration between healthcare & robotics designing software companies and rising public health awareness pertaining to benefits of AI-based surgical procedures”

North America is the dominating regional segment for AI-based surgical robots market representing a share of 45%. The chief contributing factors responsible for its global dominance are effective collaboration between healthcare & robotics designing software companies and rising public health awareness pertaining to benefits associated with AI-based surgical procedures. Europe is in the second place holding a market share of 30% on account of strategic collaboration between academic research institutes & hospitals pursuing diligently in developing machine learning algorithms pertaining to multidisciplinary surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is accountable for 15% market share owing to proactive government initiatives to provide funds in developing robotics technology pertaining to healthcare.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes AI-based Surgical Robots market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about AI-based Surgical Robots market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of AI-based Surgical Robots market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the AI-based Surgical Robots market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the AI-based Surgical Robots market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

