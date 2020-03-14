Face Recognition Device Market 2019 Strategic Evolving Technology, Analysis And Future Outlook – Aurora, Insigma Group, Herta, IDTECK Co Ltd.

Latest Industry Research Report On global Face Recognition Device Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global Face Recognition Device Market was valued at 1070 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

Face Recognition Device Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are: Cloudwalk, Aurora, Insigma Group, Herta, IDTECK Co Ltd., Artec Group, CMOLO, Anviz, Adatis GmbH_Co. KG, IDEMIA (France), EnterFace, SenseTime, ColosseoEAS, Cognitec Systems, Bioenable, and Other.

A facial recognition device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database.

As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally. Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and will reach 44.59% in 2023, with a CAGR of 29.53% during 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan.

Face Recognition Device Market Segmented by Types:

Handheld Devices

Fixed Devices

Others

Face Recognition Device Market segmented by Applications:

Security and Protection

Transportation

BFSI

Others

Global Face Recognition Device Market segmented by Regions: North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Face Recognition Device are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

Objectives of the Research Study

– Analyzing mergers and acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures, partnerships, and other types of Face Recognition Device business deals as well as product innovations and recent developments.

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of key players in the Face Recognition Device market and comprehensively profiling them.

– Unveiling important prospects and opportunities are available in the Face Recognition Device market.

– Researching the market on the basis of future prospects, growth trends, and Face Recognition Device market dynamics.

– Forecasting the market size of key regions and countries such as North America, the U.S., China, and the MEA.

– Forecasting the market size of leading segments and sub-segments of the Face Recognition Device market.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

