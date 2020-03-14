Transport Management System Market 2019-2025 witness to huge growth by top players Descartes, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle

Latest Industry Research Report On global Transport Management System Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Transport Management System Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are: Descartes, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, SAP, and Other.

The global Transport Management System Market size was 9800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 26800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management and is centered mainly on transportation and logistics.



Rapidly growing economies offer opportunities and challenges to the transportation industries. Increased shipment of goods across the globe is a major cause behind channel congestion and increase in competition between market players. Thus, requirement of transportation management system is increasing due to need for safety standards while transportation, storage and handling of goods. With the increasing transportation costs due to complex and intensive transportation networks, need for transportation management system is also increasing which is driving the overall global transport management system market.

Transport Management System Market Segmented by Types:

Transport Sourcing

Capacity Management

Performance Management

Network Design

Shipping Consolidation

Route Planning

Others

Transport Management System Market segmented by Applications:

Railways

Roadways

Others

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Transport Management System Market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Objectives of the Research Study

– Analyzing mergers and acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures, partnerships, and other types of Transport Management System business deals as well as product innovations and recent developments.

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of key players in the Transport Management System market and comprehensively profiling them.

– Unveiling important prospects and opportunities are available in the Transport Management System market.

– Researching the market on the basis of future prospects, growth trends, and Transport Management System market dynamics.

– Forecasting the market size of key regions and countries such as North America, the U.S., China, and the MEA.

– Forecasting the market size of leading segments and sub-segments of the Transport Management System market.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

