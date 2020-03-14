Contraceptive Market Advancement in Medical Sector 2020 to 2022

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Contraceptive including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecast for Contraceptive market from 2020 till 2022.

Top Leading Companies: Bayer AG, Allergan PLC, Merck & Co. and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Contraception, also referred to as birth control, is a method to control unwanted pregnancy. It has been used since ancient times; however, effective contraceptive methods have been introduced in 20th century only. Today, the market is filled with number of contraceptive options providing desirable results and efficacy. The global contraceptive market is experiencing a robust growth at a lucrative CAGR. Every year, a greater number of people undergoing contraceptive sterilization can be observed. Also, there is a high demand of male condoms due to their affordability, availability and higher efficiency to prevent pregnancy and exposure to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Regionally, the U.S. is the major market for contraceptives due to its increasing female population of childbearing age, higher concentration of key companies, higher awareness of contraceptives and STDs infections, and increasing consumption of female condoms. Also, the desirable size of a family in the U.S. is of two children which supports the consumption of contraceptives in the region. Europe also holds a notable share in the global contraceptive market. However, its share can drop to some extent in future due to decreasing female population of reproductive ages.

