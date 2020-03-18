Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

The report titled “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market: Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Red Hat, Evolve IP, Huawei Technologies, Ericom Software, HPE, Parallels International and others.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is workplace flexibility and business agility. The VDI environment eliminates the need to manage thousands of individual systems and enables centralized management of resources in enterprise data centers or server rooms. Patches and software updates in VDI can be carried out in a centralized and simplified manner. Other benefits include higher flexibility, simplified backup operations, greater security control and compliance, faster problem resolving capabilities, rapid deployment of virtualized desktop, and application on-demand to any devices.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premise VDI

Cloud-Based VDI

On the basis of Application , the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market is segmented into:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail & Scm

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis For Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

