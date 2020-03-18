Aortic Stent Grafts Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Aortic Stent Grafts Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Aortic Stent Grafts market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Aortic Stent Grafts Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market

Medtronic, Cook Medical, Cordis, Gore Medical, Lombard Medical, Vascutek, Johnson & Johnson, Endologix, W.L. Gore & Associates.

The global Aortic Stent Grafts market is expected to reach approximately US$ 4.1 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The commercialization of innovative grafts such as fenestrated aortic stent grafts has further broadened the treatment options for aortic aneurysm, thereby increasing the market for aortic stent grafts. With recent advancements in fenestrated stent graft technology, endovascular approaches are becoming options to treat patients with complex anatomies. Hence, the rise in the number of aortic aneurysm patient population is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the global aortic stent graft market. Also, the increasing number of government screening programs for the elderly population to detect aortic aneurysm has provided immense growth opportunities for the global aortic stent graft market.

Aortic Stent Graft Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes the detailed segmentation of the market by aneurysm, end-users, and geography. The increase in the aging population and the rise of abdominal aortic aneurysm are major factors for the high share of the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment in the aortic stent graft market. Further, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the growing preference for EVAR procedures. In addition, vendors are focusing on bifurcated abdominal aortic stent grafts, which are compatible with EVAR procedures. They are also extensively investing in R&D activities and conducting clinical trials to develop innovative devices.

Hospitals perform aortic aneurysm repair procedures at a large scale for both abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. Hence, the high number of aortic aneurysms, coupled with the wide acceptance of MI procedures over open repair procedures for treating aortic aneurysms, is boosting the market growth of the hospital segment and is likely to continue during the forecast period. The ASC segment is growing at a faster rate than the hospital segment and is expected to grow at a similar rate during the forecast period due to the increasing preference among patients to undergo MI procedures such as TEVAR and EVAR in ASCs than hospitals.

The aortic stent graft market is expected to benefit from the following trends:

High popularity of FEVAR procedure

Emergence of EVAS procedure

High preference for MI aneurysm repair

Growth in mergers and acquisitions

The Aortic Stent Grafts market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Aortic Stent Grafts Market on the basis of Types are

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market is Segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Are covered By Aortic Stent Grafts Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Aortic Stent Grafts Market

-Changing Aortic Stent Grafts market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Aortic Stent Grafts market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Aortic Stent Grafts Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

