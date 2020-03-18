Butyl Rubber Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Butyl Rubber Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Butyl Rubber market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Butyl Rubber Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Butyl Rubber Market

ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Panjin Heyun Group.

The Global Butyl Rubber market size will increase to 6300 Million US$ by 2025, from 4390 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Butyl rubber is the foundation of todays butyl rubber technology. Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of butyl rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.

Key Market Trends

Butyl rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.

Lanxess AG, a chemical company that requires 22% organic growth in the base business to hit consensus earnings expectations (once adjusting for cost saves (50% retention), reversal of plant start-up costs and negative currency impacts). Based on consensus revenue/EBITDA assumptions, this implies 6% – 7% volumes and 1% – 2% real price growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Chloro butyl product segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025 on account of increasing focus toward better healthcare services

Increasing use of butyl rubber for manufacturing bushes, which are used as a fixture between two moving parts is anticipated to drive product demand over the forecast period

The Middle East & Africa butyl rubber market was valued at USD 175.7 million in 2016 owing to the presence of numerous oil & gas industries in the region coupled with growing automotive & medical sectors in Africa, which in turn is anticipated to augment market growth

Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.2% in 2016. High-scale operations of companies such as Lanxess and Denso in the economy are expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

India being one of the major pharmaceutical manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for butyl rubber in the pharmaceutical closures application

Petrochemical companies, such as Reliance and ExxonMobil, are expected to gain higher profits in comparison to other players as they have the opportunity to utilize the raw materials that are manufactured in-house

In March 2017, Sinopec announced that it budgeted 63.0% increase in its spending on oil refineries and petrochemical plants to conform with a national policy to bolster competitiveness across the industry

The Butyl Rubber market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Butyl Rubber Market on the basis of Types are

Regular Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber

On The basis Of Application, the Global Butyl Rubber Market is Segmented into

Tire, Medical Materials, Adhesives and Sealants, Others

Regions Are covered By Butyl Rubber Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

-Detailed overview of Butyl Rubber Market

-Changing Butyl Rubber market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Butyl Rubber market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Butyl Rubber Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

