Automobile Engine Valve Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Asian, Rane, Dengyun Auto-parts, ShengChi, Xin Yue, Yangzhou Guanghui, Nittan, Wode Valve, AnFu, JinQingLong, Tyen Machinery, Burg, SSV, Ferrea, Tongcheng, SINUS.

Market Overview

Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder.

Key Market Trends

The classification of an automobile engine valve includes a gasoline engine valve and diesel engine valve, and the proportion of gasoline engine valve in 2016 is about 79%.

Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Automobile Engine Valve market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automobile Engine Valve Market on the basis of Types are

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automobile Engine Valve Market is Segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regions Are covered By Automobile Engine Valve Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

