Barium Titanate Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Barium titanate is the inorganic compound with the chemical formula BaTiO3. It is a kind of strong dielectric material with high dielectric constant and low dielectric loss. The barium titanate based powder is one of the most important constituents of the electronic ceramics as dielectric materials.

Barium titanate market is expected to register a steady year-on-year growth throughout the forecast period. The steady economic growth in developing regions of the globe, especially of the countries in Asia Pacific region coupled with steady electronics industry in this regions is expected to in turn fuel the demand for barium titanate during the forecast period. Thus, the growth of end use application sectors is expected to emerge as the major growth driving factor for global barium titanate market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Sakai Chemical, Nippon Chemical, Fuji Titanium and KCM occupy the majority of barium titanate market, among which Sakai Chemical had the largest market share of about 21.12% for production in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 56.98% of the market in 2015.

There are three main manufacturing processes: solid phase method, oxalate method and hydrothermal synthesis. Solid phase method is the traditional production craft, and uniform fine particles are not easily obtained. Oxalate method occupied the largest market share of 29.04% in 2015, followed by hydrothermal synthesis method, with the market share of 27.48%.

The Barium Titanate market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Barium Titanate Market on the basis of Types are

Solid Phase Method

Oxalate Method

Hydrothermal Synthesis Method

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Barium Titanate Market is Segmented into

MLCC

PTC Thermistor

Others

Regions Are covered By Barium Titanate Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

