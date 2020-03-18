Phosphonate Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Phosphonate Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Phosphonate market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Phosphonate Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Phosphonate Market

Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Jianghai Environmental Protection, WW Group, Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals, Excel Industries, Manhar Specaalities, Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical.

Global Phosphonate market size will increase to 1270 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.

Raw materials of phosphonate are phosphorus trichloride, acetic acid, ammonium chloride, phosphorous acid and diethylenetriamine. Those raw materials are mainly concentrated in China. So, manufacturers of phosphonate are mainly in China. In addition, India is also a major production region. Global major suppliers in this industry are Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Jianghai Environmental Protection, WW Group, Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals, Excel Industries, Manhar Specaalities, Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical.

The Phosphonate market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Phosphonate Market on the basis of Types are

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Phosphonate Market is Segmented into

Water Treatment

I&I Cleaner

Other

Regions Are covered By Phosphonate Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Phosphonate Market

-Changing Phosphonate market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Phosphonate market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Phosphonate Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

