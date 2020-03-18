Online Gambling Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Online Gambling Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Online Gambling market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Online Gambling Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Online Gambling Market

Bet365, William Hill, Unibet, 888, Expekt, LSbet, Betsson, Bwin, Royal Vegas.

The global Online Gambling market is expected to reach approximately US$ 88.50 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The online betting is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence, Chabot, and machine learning have taken over the market. The rise in the number of female population in casinos and convenience of cashless mode of payment during the gaming are likely to boost the online gambling market, during the forecast period. Online gambling companies are likely to expand their sport betting options after sport betting was legalized in the United States by the Supreme Court, in 2018, which is further supporting the markets growth. However, stringent regulations related to online gambling are expected to hinder the market growth rate.

Key Market Trends

Online Betting Holds a Prominent Share among the Online Gambling

The online betting segment is predominantly applied in the sports category, especially in events, such as FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Online betting is also popular in horse racing and greyhound racing. Many of the online sports betting companies are sponsoring different teams as a part of their marketing initiatives and strategic expansions. For instance, the bwin brand, a pioneering online sports brand across Continental Europe, attained global recognition through high-profile sponsorships with football clubs, such as Real Madrid and AC Milan. Similarly, for the 2018 World Cup, the Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) launched an advanced and innovative platform for sports betting, thereby driving the market.

North America Remains the Fastest Growing Region

The current legislation framework for online betting in the United States allows only bookmakers licensed in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to operate legally, as these are the three states where online betting is regulated. Pennsylvania is the fourth and biggest state to legalize and regulate online gambling. The new law allows for online casinos, online poker, sports betting, and more. New Jersey is currently the largest market for regulated online gambling in the United States. There are a number of sports books and online sports betting apps live in the state. Canada is largely an unregulated country in terms of online gaming. Whereas, Mexico is reviewing its gambling laws, with the aim to regulate the online gambling sector to bring it in line with the rest of the nation’s gambling industry.

The Online Gambling market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Online Gambling Market on the basis of Types are

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

On The basis Of Application, the Global Online Gambling Market is Segmented into

Desktops

Mobiles

Regions Are covered By Online Gambling Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

