Neodymium Magnet Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Neo, Ugimag, R.Audemars SA, NSSMC, TDK, Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Hitachi Metals, Ta Tong Magnet, Galaxy Magnets, ZhongKeSanHuan, Ningbo Co-star, DEMGC, Beijing Jingci Magnet, Earth-Panda, Tianhe Magnets, Guangzhou Golden South, Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet, Ningbo Yunsheng.

Global Neodymium Magnet market size will increase to 3390 Million US$ by 2025, from 2310 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.

Neodymium Magnet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic Neodymium Magnet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Industrial Naphthalene.

This report segments the global Neodymium Magnet Market on the basis of Types are

Bonding

Sintering

On The basis Of Application, the Global Neodymium Magnet Market is Segmented into

Electro-acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

Others

Regions Are covered By Neodymium Magnet Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Neodymium Magnet Market

-Changing Neodymium Magnet market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Neodymium Magnet market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Neodymium Magnet Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

