Aluminum Hydroxide Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market

Chalco, Alcoa, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, Huber Engineered Materials, NALCO, American Elements, Albemarle, Nabaltec, MAL Hungarian Aluminium.

The global Aluminum Hydroxide Market to grow with a CAGR of +5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Aluminium hydroxide, Al(OH)3, is found in nature as the mineral gibbsite (also known as hydrargillite) and its three much rarer polymorphs: bayerite, doyleite, and nordstrandite. Aluminium hydroxide is amphoteric in nature, i.e., it has both basic and acidic properties.

Aluminum hydroxide is majorly used as an antacid in the pharmaceutical sector. It primarily aids in reducing acidity, which if left unattended, further alleviates the symptoms of ulcers, or dyspepsia, and heartburn. There has been a significant rise in the demand for such medications due to the enormous growth in the number of general health issues, primarily due to changing lifestyle and food habits. Consequently, increasing the demand for aluminum hydroxide in the manufacturing of antacids, in the pharmaceutical sector.

China to dominate in Asia-Pacific

China dominated the Asia-Pacific’s market in 2018. China has one of the world’s largest chemical markets, and exerts a significant impact on the regional market. There was a rapid growth in cross-border mergers and acquisitions by state-owned enterprises and private entities, as well as outbound greenfield investments, in the recent years.

During the ongoing 13th five year plan, China’s chemical industry is expected to enter a new stage, which is characterized by green development, industrial upgradation, and structural developments.

The Chinese healthcare sector is also growing at a rapid pace. As a part of Beijing’s Made in China 2025 industry plan, President Xi Jinping announced his plans to focus on the innovation and homegrown R&D concerning the pharmaceutical sector.

China’s largest pharmaceutical company, Jiangsu Hengrui, had a market capitalization of USD 39.8 billion in 2018, which was about half of Johnson & Johnson’s (the largest global pharmaceutical company) market capitalization, i.e., USD 80.7 billion, in the same year.

The Aluminum Hydroxide market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Aluminum Hydroxide Market on the basis of Types are

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market is Segmented into

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regions Are covered By Aluminum Hydroxide Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

