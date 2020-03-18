Blowing Agent Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Blowing Agent Market

Arkema, Daikin Industries, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, The Chemours Company, Aeropres, Ajanta Group, Solvay, Dupont, Haltermann, Foam Supplies, HARP International.

The global Blowing Agent market is expected to reach approximately US$ 5.1 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The blowing agent is a chemical substance that is used in generating a gas to expand rubber, plastics, and ceramics to create foam. Blowing agents are used to impart features such as low weight, heat insulation, sound absorbency, permeability, elasticity, electrical insulation, excellent textures, wood grain, and shock absorbency.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) is the most-widely used product type of blowing agents. HFCs has currently become a widely accepted blowing agent type as they are eco-friendly since they have low ozone depletion potential (ODP). Also, these are used as a replacement for hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as they are scheduled to phase out by 2030. HCFCs are harmful to the environment and hence are scheduled to phase out. This is driving the manufacturers to use HFCs as a replacement for HCFCs in most of the applications.

Key Market Trends

Blowing Agent representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, HC will reach a market size of US$32.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$482.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Blowing Agent market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Blowing Agent Market on the basis of Types are

By Product Type

HCFC

HFC

HC

Others

By Chemistry

Physical Blowing Agents

Chemical Blowing Agents

On The basis Of Application, the Global Blowing Agent Market is Segmented into

Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Phenolic Foams

Polyolefin Foams

Others

Regions Are covered By Blowing Agent Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Blowing Agent Market

-Changing Blowing Agent market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Blowing Agent market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Blowing Agent Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

