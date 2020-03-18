Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Bio Based Platform Chemicals Market

BASF, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, INEOS, PTT Global Chemical Public Company.

Market Overview

Platform chemicals represent a group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugars via biological conversions.

Increasing acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals in industries, stringent government guidelines on conventional petroleum based chemicals and preference towards environmental friendly applications by consumers are main drivers for Bio-based Platform Chemicals market. The evolution of bio-refineries has driven the development of bio-based platform chemicals as an alternative to petrochemicals.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

The Bio Based Platform Chemicals market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Bio Based Platform Chemicals Market on the basis of Types are

Bio-1,4-Diacid, Bio-Gycerol, Bio-Glutamic Acid, Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Bio-Itaconic Acid

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bio Based Platform Chemicals Market is Segmented into

Agriculture, Bio Fuels, Bio Plastics, Food Applications, Industrial Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Others

Regions Are covered By Bio Based Platform Chemicals Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

-Changing Bio-based Platform Chemicals market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

