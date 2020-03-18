Sci-Tech
E-waste Recycling Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025
The E-waste Recycling Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The E-waste Recycling market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This E-waste Recycling Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Top Companies in the Global E-waste Recycling Market
Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa, environCom.
The E-waste Recycling market was valued at 1190 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1920 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Market Overview
E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste. As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.
Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.
Scope Of The Report
Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.
As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.
Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.
The E-waste Recycling market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.
This report segments the global E-waste Recycling Market on the basis of Types are
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
Home appliances
Other types
On The basis Of Application, the Global E-waste Recycling Market is Segmented into
Refrigerator
TV set
Air conditioner
Washing machine
Regions Are covered By E-waste Recycling Market Report 2019 To 2025.
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports
-Detailed overview of E-waste Recycling Market
-Changing E-waste Recycling market dynamics of the industry
-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
-Historical, current and projected E-waste Recycling market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
-Competitive landscape of E-waste Recycling Market
-Strategies of key players and product offerings
-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
Economic Insights
-Recent developments and key government policies.
-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.
-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.
-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.
