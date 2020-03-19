BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalSci-Tech
What’s So Trendy about Financial Risk Management Software Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Experian PLC, Fiserv, Inc., IBM, KPMG, Kyriba Corp., Misys, Optial UK Ltd.
Financial risk management software reduces profit volatility and makes financial statements and dividend announcements more appropriate and reliable. Financial risk management software provides a variety of solutions that enable risk professionals, senior bank executives, and business users to provide insight into risk types across the enterprise. These solutions include risk calculation engines, scorecards and visualization tools, dashboard analysis and risk reporting tools.
The Financial Risk Management Software Market to cross US$ 13.99 Billion by the year 2026. The major driving factor of global financial risk management software market are increasing need for risk management across various industrial segments, the advent of financial technologies and the continuous changes in corporate and government regulations.
Top Key Players of Financial Risk Management Software market are – Experian PLC, Fiserv, Inc., IBM, KPMG, Kyriba Corp., Misys, Optial UK Ltd., Oracle, Palisade Corporation, CreditPoint Software, Resolver Inc., Riskdata, RISKTURN Inc., SAP, TFG Systems, Xactium Limited, Zementis, and Zoot Solutions amongst others.
Financial Risk Management Software Market-
By Component-
Software
Solution
Services
Financial Risk Management Software Market By Vertical-
Banking and Financial Services
Insurance
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Financial Risk Management Software Market By Regional outlook-
UK
Asia Pacific
MEA
