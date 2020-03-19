Food Encapsulation Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Cargill, Frieslandcampina Kievit, Royal DSM, Kerry Group

The Food Encapsulation Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Encapsulation involves the incorporation of food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials in small capsules. Applications for this technique have increased in the food industry since the encapsulated materials can be protected from moisture, heat or other extreme conditions, thus enhancing their stability and maintaining viability. Encapsulation in foods is also utilized to mask odours or tastes. Various techniques are employed to form the capsules, including spray drying, spray chilling or spray cooling, extrusion coating, fluidized bed coating, liposome entrapment, coacervation, inclusion complexation, centrifugal extrusion and rotational suspension separation.

The prominent players in the global Food Encapsulation market are:

Cargill, Frieslandcampina Kievit, Royal DSM, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporation, Lycored Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation.

Market segment by Types

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Lipids

Emulsifiers

Others

Market segment by Application

Functional food & Beverages

Convenience Foods

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

