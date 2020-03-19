Find Out Why Biological Organic Fertilizers Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Kribhco

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market is estimated to Reach US$ 29,229.1 Mn by 2021, Due to Growing Demand from developing Economies in Organic Food Industry

The principal objective of organic farming is to develop enterprises which are sustainable and harmonious with the environment. Increase in population has been a compulsion to stabilize the agricultural production. Hence, growing demand for organic products in the market has led to increased practice of organic farming in many regions worldwide, which in turn is promoting the growth of biological organic fertilizers in the biological organic fertilizers market.

Request a Sample [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=49

Biological Organic Fertilizers Market is Fragmented with the Regional and Global Presence

Market participants include Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Kribhco, Gujrat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd, Premier Tech, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Neochim, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, amongst others. In April, 2016, Rizobacter and The Dow Chemical Company collaborated for technological advancements so as to achieve more effective production in Argentina. This collaboration consisted of experts in the biological field, regulatory matters and formulations so as to have products available for the market. This growth aimed to boost the phytosanitary products used in the field, in order to influence sustainable production with less cost and for more efficient usage.

Developing economies lack the knowledge of organic farming due to various factors such as: less awareness regarding bio pesticides, lack of complete package of organic practices, lack of technical knowledge, are some of the factors amongst others responsible for restraining the growth of industry in the global biological organic fertilizers market. However, government is taking initiatives to promote the importance of organic farming in the developing economies, which is likely to increase the adoption of sustainable farming techniques.

There are not only strict organic certification laws in the US, EU, Australia and Japan, but these countries/regions also have their own official organic law, which serve as the sole guideline for high quality organic production. Other Asian countries like China, India, Israel, Thailand and Taiwan have their own official versions of organic standards and rules but have not yet been legislated into laws to include penalty for the violators. Hence, high potential is seen for organic farming in the untapped markets of Asia Pacific region.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=49

The Microorganisms is Anticipated to be Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Microorganisms is further bifurcated into rhizobium, azospirillum, blue-green algae, phosphate solubilizing bacteria, mycorrhiza and others. Among microorganisms, nitrogen-fixing bacteria such as rhizobium and azotobacter are widely applied and are projected to hold a major market share. Soil microorganisms have carbon energy source, which help organic fertilizers to release nutrients slowly and naturally. These microorganisms are used for the control of soil-borne diseases and biological agents, which are applied to crops (Rhizobium etc.) that further help in continuous growth of crops in more efficient manner.

Increasing Demand of Organic Food in North America Drives the Market Growth

The rapid development of the organic agriculture and enhancing demand for organic food in North America is responsible for the overall growth of biological organic fertilizers market. From 2004 till date organic sales in U.S. have increased from 10 billion dollars to 39 billion dollars. U.S. is the second largest fertilizer consumer and leading fertilizer importer in the world. There’s a change in consumer behavior i.e. improved awareness of benefits of organic food. Although demand for organic food is constantly increasing and also the supply shortage is an important issue, which can be solved in future. Organic farming in North America has been in rapid growth in the past years and is projected to expand for continued years.

Biological Organic Fertilizers Market – By Types

Microorganisms Rhizobium Azospirillum Blue-Green Algae Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria Mycorrhiza Others

Organic Residues FYM Crop Residues Green Manure Others



Market By Application

Cereals

Legumes

Fruits and Vegetables

Plantations

Others

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



For More Information [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Biological-Organic-Fertilizers-Market-2018-2026-49

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584