Zika Virus Testing Market Analysis with Research Report 2020 to 2026

The Zika Virus Testing Market report provides information on the Zika virus testing market, including quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts across the value chain.

This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Zika Virus Testing is a test tools for Zika virus, including the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test/ Molecular Tests; Zika Virus Antibody Test/ Serological Test. Zika virus (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections.

The prominent players in the global Zika Virus Testing market are:

Chembio, Quest Diagnostics, ARUP Laboratories, Luminex Corporation, Simens, Abbott Molecular, Hologic, ELITechGroup Molecular Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN US, Creative Diagnostics, Vela Diagnostics, InBios International, Primerdesign, Altona Diagnostics.

In light of recent events unfolding in China with the outbreak of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) spreading across to other countries with over 17,000 infected and over 550 fatalities, Primerdesign has launched one of the first qPCR pathogen kit to detect the latest strain causing a global outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared this outbreak a global health emergency.

Primerdesign is the first European Medical Device manufacturer to have launched a detection test for the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). These kits are available immediately to purchase on their website and can be distributed globally.

The market is segmented by type, application, and region. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Market segment by Types

Molecular Test

Serologic Test

Market segment by Application

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Pathology Labs

The competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

Following are major Table of Content of Zika Virus Testing Industry:

Zika Virus Testing Market Sales Overview.

Zika Virus Testing Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Zika Virus Testing Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Zika Virus Testing Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Zika Virus Testing Market Analysis by Application.

Zika Virus Testing Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026.

