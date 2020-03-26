Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Technological Growth Report 2020 to 2026

The Solid State Transformers (SST) Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Solid-state transformer (SST) is a collection of high-powered semiconductor components, conventional high-frequency transformers and control circuitry which is used to provide an elevated level of flexible control to power distribution networks. By adding some communication capability, the entire package is often referred to as a smart transformer. SST technology can step up or step-down AC voltage levels just like that of the traditional transformer, but it also offers several significant advantages. They use transistors and diodes and other semiconductor-based devices that, unlike the transistors used in computer chips, are engineered to handle high power levels and very fast switching.

The prominent players in the global Solid State Transformers (SST) market are:

ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Avago Technologies, Bombardier, Cooper Power Systems, SPX Transformers, GE, Duke Energy.

Solid State Transformers (SST) Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Market segment by Types

Distribution Solid State Transformer

Traction Solid State Transformer

Power Solid State Transformer

Market segment by Application

Alternative Power Generation

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotives

EV Charging

Others

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

