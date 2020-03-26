SMC BMC Market 2020 Outlook by Players | Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc.,Continental Structural Plastics Inc.,Core Molding Technologies,IDI Composites International (IDI),Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Sheet molding compound, or SMC, is fiber reinforced thermoset materials which are used in areas where higher mechanical strength is required. SMC processing is typically carried out by compression or injection molding technique. SMC is manufactured in the form a flexible sheet material made out of a combination of long fiber strands, liquid thermosetting resins, and mineral fillers.

Bulk Molding Compound or BMC, on the other hand, is a combination of short fiber strands, mineral fillers, and liquid thermosetting resin. BMC compounds are exhibit excellent flow characteristics, flame resistance, and dielectric properties. This enables them for applications where high performance is required.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Astar S. A.

2. Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc.

3. Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

4. Core Molding Technologies

5. IDI Composites International (IDI)

6. Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

7. Menzolit

8. Polynt S. p. A.

9. Polytec GmbH

10. Showa Denko K. K.

The SMC BMC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for light-weight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles. Huge demands from the electrical and electronic sector coupled with wide applications in home appliances have further fueled the growth of the SMC BMC market.

The global SMC BMC market is segmented on the basis of resin type, fiber type, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as polyester and others. On the basis of the fiber type, the market is segmented as glass fiber and carbon fiber. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace, electrical & electronics, building & construction, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SMC BMC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report also includes the profiles of key SMC BMC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.