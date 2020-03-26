Betaine Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027: American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Betaine is defined as a type of neutral chemical compound which can be obtained naturally or can be made through artificial techniques. It helps to reduce the production rate of amino acid in the human body and improves the metabolism in the body. The U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food and pharmaceutical products. Betaine is also approved by the FDA to treat a genetic state, where excessive amounts of homocysteine develop in the human’s body. Rising health awareness amongst the consumers have mainly led to the rising demands of betaine. Betaine offers various health benefits. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the betaine market.

Betaine has been used as a feed supplement in animal nutrition for more than fifty years. It is added to farmed fish feed as an osmolyte to protect fish from the stress of moving from low to high salinity. Salmon liver mitochondria actively take up betaine when exposed to osmotic stress. Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can also be used to reduce the negative effects of heat stress. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food or nutraceutical products. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the betaine market.

Betaine offers numerous health benefits, such as improved metabolism, muscle strength, power, and endurance, among others. Evidence shows that betaine is a critical nutrient in enhancing the function of internal organs and improving vascular risk metrics. It also helps in improving the digestive function, heart health, liver function and detoxification, fat loss, and muscle mass improvement. In order to digest food, the stomach needs to have adequate acid levels. Lack of acid level affects the digestion process in the human body. The most popular composition of betaine supplements is betaine HCl. Betaine HCl, when consumed as a digestive supplement, promotes the production of additional hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which improves digestion. Research has indicated that betaine can help break down fatty acids in the liver, and aid people in recovering from damage to the liver. Therefore, the health benefits associated with the consumption of betaine is anticipated to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Some of the players present in global betaine market are American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd, among others.

The overall global betaine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the betaine market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the betaine market.

