Soft Exoskeleton (Exosuits) And Wearable Robots Market Technology Overview, Scope and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2026

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Activelink, Bioservo Technologies, Daiya Industry, GOGOA, Harvard Biodesign, Soft Exoskeleton, ReWalk Robotics, Revision Military, SRI, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), Ekso Bionics, Otherlab, Others….

Soft exoskeleton technology, also called a soft exosuit, is being designed to serve a number of patient populations, including individuals with Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsons Disease and other mobility challenges.

Now this ew type of a wearable robot is becoming more popular.Soft exoskeletons and exosuits do away with ALL of the hard, rigid frames that make up a classical exoskeleton. This new wearable robot is made entirely out of soft materials. Some components, such as battery packs and controllers have to remain rigid, but are usually stashed away in a backpack behind the user. Power is transmitted by flexible materials only, for example bowden cables (the same thing used on a bicycles brakes), air muscles (soft tubes that can shrink or expand using compressed gas) or filaments that shrink due to heat or electrical current.

This report segments the global Soft Exoskeleton (Exosuits) And Wearable Robots Market on the basis of Types are :

Full Body

Upper & Lower Body

On The basis Of Application, the Global Soft Exoskeleton (Exosuits) And Wearable Robots Market is Segmented into :

Industrial

Military

Healthcare

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

