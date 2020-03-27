Asia Pacific Corporate Assessment Service Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2027: AON Plc, Aspiring Minds, Korn Ferry

The corporate assessment service market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 997.71Mn in 2017 to US$ 1941.67 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Rsing adoption of innovative, advanced technologies. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. Such factors are likely to drive the corporate assessment service market. Strong internet infrastructure in various regions has enabled applicants to search for jobs in various industries anytime and anywhere. Also, robust internet infrastructure providing an online platform for hiring process is also benefitting the employers looking for potential candidates from different areas of the Asia-Pacific is likely to drive the corporate assessment service market.

The technological improvements, competitive demands for talent, and candidate-centric hiring have generated robust, profitable forces that are driving changes in corporate assessment methods. Several organizations in the APAC are demanding shorter and more engaging candidate experiences to help them target talent. Innovative corporate assessment techniques are also being developed in the APAC. Such type of factors are likely to drive the component assessment service market.

On the basis of hiring phase, pre-hire segment led the corporate assessment services market, by hiring phase, with a share of more than 50% in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period by 2027 and likely to boost the corporate assessment service market The pre-hire phase offers wide insights into applicants’ strengths, skill sets, ideal working environments, etc. The pre-hire phase help filter out incompatible candidates from a sea of aspirants. Employment test is being conducted during the pre-hire phase, which gathers information related to the candidate’s employment suitability, the test includes a psychometric test, aptitude test, and others. These factors make high demand for pre-hire segment and are also likely to drive the corporate assessment service market.

The overall Asia-Pacific, corporate assessment service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific, corporate assessment service market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the corporate assessment service based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders. Some of the players present in micro mobile data center are AON Plc, Aspiring Minds, Korn Ferry, among others.

